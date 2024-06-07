Air ambulance to give public exclusive look behind-the-scenes access

Every year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hosts open days at its airbases across its six-county operating patch. The series of special events give members of the public an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work, the chance to look around its air ambulance helicopters, and opportunities to meet the critical care clinicians that provide hospital-level treatment to some of the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients.

The first of this year’s open days will take place at the charity’s Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire on Sunday 30th June 2024 between 10am and 4pm.

The day will also include entertainment for all the family with interactive aircrew demonstrations showing how the clinicians respond to real-life incidents.

With a variety of food and artisan stalls to browse, there will be plenty of refreshments and products available to purchase throughout the day from local vendors.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our open days aim to raise essential funds for our pre-hospital emergency service as well as raising awareness of the rapid response and lifesaving care our crew provide to local people every day.

“Our Tatenhill open day is a fantastic opportunity for people to see first-hand the work we do and to support our daily lifesaving missions."

To learn more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s upcoming events in your local area, visit the charity's events page and follow the organisation on social media.

By Becky Read - Contributor