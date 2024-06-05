Contemporary artist to visit Lichfield on summer tour of UK

Every guest who purchases an original painting at the event will be entered into an exclusive prize draw, offering the coveted opportunity to have their portrait painted by Fabian.

At this new solo show Perez will be launching ‘Noches De Flamenco’, a new collection featuring solo studies, cinematic tableaux and still lives that display the narrative flair that has made him one of the most successful genre artists of his generation.

Perez says: “My paintings are my way of telling a story, a story of those things that take place after hours. I paint the texture not only of the subject and the object, but also of the atmosphere, and of the night itself. I paint the colour of a mood, giving the viewer a sense of more than I could ever tell them with words.”

Celebrated internationally for his unique distillation of sensuality and machismo and a narrative style informed by his close study of the old masters, Perez is also known for his portraits of ‘Living Legends’, a role call of famous faces who he particularly admires: Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rafael Nadal and Pep Guardiola, Quincy Jones and Ringo Starr, even Pope Francis has his portrait hanging in his private apartments after he personally invited Perez to meet him at the Vatican.

Perez has now published four collector’s books, the latest of which, Neo-Emotionalism: A New Era, he launched at Althorp, the historic seat of the Spencer family. His first commission from the British aristocracy was a portrait of The Countess Spencer for the family’s private collection which hangs alongside portraits of the Earl and his sister, the late Princess Diana.

Perez has been represented by Clarendon Fine Art in the UK for over a decade. During this time there has been a steady rise in demand for his work and a corresponding increase in value. Helen Swaby CEO of Clarendon Fine Art believes the new exhibition represents some of the artist’s finest work to date, said: “Fabian is a master of his art who takes us way beyond the visual world and mounts an all-out assault on our senses.

“His work creates a unique sensory experience and this exhibition shows why he has become one of the world’s most collectable artists.”

The event runs from 7pm to 9pm, more details from clarendonfineart.com/collections/come-and-meet-fabian-perez.

By Emma Cooper - Contributor