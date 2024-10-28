Halesowen's Russ Penn set for Kidderminster Harriers reunion amid FA Trophy draw

The Yeltz booked their place in the next round with a 4-1 home victory over Congleton Town on Saturday after dispatching Redditch United 3-0 in the third qualifying round.

Penn, who made over 200 appearances in two spells as a player at Aggborough, led them to promotion into the National League in 2023 before parting company with the club in January this year.

Sporting Khalsa face a trip to National League North side Oxford City for the club’s first ever second round tie in the competition.

They made history by beating Barwell 2-0 on Saturday after eliminating Coventry Sphinx, Nantwich Town and Harborough Town respectively in the qualifying rounds.

Chasetown will visit Lye Meadow to face Alvechurch after progressing on penalties against Belper Town after beating Hednesford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting respectively in the earlier rounds.

Rushall Olympic will kick-off their FA Trophy campaign with a trip to Royston Town.

The ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 16, with winning sides collecting £3,750 in prize money and losing team earning £1,000.