Dudley Zoo's new baby orangutan gets his name

Dudley

Keepers at Dudley Zoo have been looking through the Jungle Book of baby names and decided on a name for their newest orangutan baby.

Jazz caring for Jim and Joe
Jazz caring for Jim and Joe

The zoo made headlines when they saw two baby orangutans born within a month of each other.

The first was called Jim, and the second baby, who is also a male, has been named Joe, in a touching tribute to his maternal grandfather and great-grandfather.

The Bornean orangutan baby was born to 11-year-old female, Sprout, on July 23, and continues to be reared by Sprout’s mum, Jazz, alongside her own month-old baby boy, Jim, after her daughter struggled with first-time motherhood.

And Sprout remains happy for Jazz to take on responsibility for her grandson.

Zoo Director Derek Grove, said: “Sprout’s late father, Jorong and grandfather, Joe, were both lovely alpha males and primate keepers were keen to acknowledge their significance in Dudley Zoo’s breeding success for the critically endangered species by naming our newest baby, Joe.

“We’re looking forward to watching what antics Joe and Jim get up to together in the future.”

Dad to both new arrivals is 34-year-old Djimat, with Joe’s birth bringing the number of DZC’s orangutans to six, with solitary male, Benji, living adjacent to the family group.

Eleanor Lawson

