Lewis Hamilton suffers early elimination in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first round of qualifying in his final race weekend as a Mercedes driver in Abu Dhabi.

The seven-time world champion qualified only 18th, hindered by a bollard getting stuck under his Mercedes after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen knocked it into his path.

“I messed that up big time guys. That was bad man, Jesus,” Hamilton said over the team radio.

Hamilton, who will join Ferrari next season after 12 years with the Silver Arrows, has struggled this season and is set to finish seventh in the drivers’ standings – the lowest position during his career.