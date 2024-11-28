Dame Katherine Grainger elected chair of British Olympic Association

London 2012 rowing gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger has been elected chair of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

The 49-year-old, who is also a four-time Olympic silver medallist, becomes the organisation’s first female chair in its 119-year history and succeeds Sir Hugh Robertson in the position.

Grainger has been working as chair of elite sports funding body UK Sport.

Grainger (right) and Anna Watkins celebrate winning gold in the women’s double sculls at London 2012 (PA)

“It is a huge honour to be elected chair of the BOA as the Olympics has been central to my life for nearly 30 years,” Grainger said.

“As an athlete I felt first-hand the incredible influence and impact sport has on people’s lives. During my time as chair of UK Sport, I have learned the power of collaboration as part of this impressive ecosystem that enables Olympic sport to flourish in the UK, and so I look forward to embarking on this next chapter with the BOA.”

Grainger is the only British woman to win a medal at five successive Olympic Games stretching back to Sydney in 2000 and culminating in a silver at Rio 2016.

Her gold medal in the 2012 double sculls came alongside Anna Watkins.