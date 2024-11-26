Judd Trump-Neil Robertson match briefly suspended as spectator taken ill in York

Play was stopped and spectators asked to leave the auditorium after a member of the crowd was taken ill during the first-round match between Judd Trump and Neil Robertson at the UK Championship in York.

With Australian Robertson leading 1-0 and ahead 45-40 during a tense second frame, the referee signalled for the players to go off after someone in the crowd at the Barbican needed assistance.

Shortly afterwards, fans were told to make their way out, as the person received treatment.

A World Snooker Tour statement read: “Play has been suspended as a member of the crowd has been taken ill.”

According to reports, the man was helped by paramedics, but was on his feet, and fans were told they would soon be able to return to their seats.

Following a delay of around 15 minutes, the action resumed.

On the other table, John Higgins had made a promising start as he opened up a 2-0 lead over China’s He Guoqiang, making breaks of 110 and 92.