Tiger Woods will not compete at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has announced that he will not compete at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods, who hosts the event in the Bahamas, has not played since The Open, more than four months ago. He underwent back surgery in September.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods wrote on X.

Woods said after The Open at Royal Troon that he intended to play, but it now looks to be too early for him during his recovery.

The 15-time major winner underwent microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. It was the latest of several back operations he has had during his career.

Woods, meanwhile, said that three remaining places in the Hero Challenge field would be filled by Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Nick Dunlap.