Luke Littler has ‘many years’ to face Luke Humphries in World Championship final

Luke Littler knows there will be plenty more opportunities for a World Championship final rematch with Luke Humphries after this year’s draw put them on course for a semi-final meeting.

The teenage sensation turned himself into a global star in last year’s tournament with a historic run to the final where he lost to Humphries.

It was the start of a strong rivalry, which has continued throughout 2024.

Littler, who was drawn to play either Fallon Sherrock or Ryan Meikle in the second round, has climbed to fourth in the world rankings and that puts him in the same half of the draw as Humphries.

“That’s my fault to get to four in the world!” he told the PA news agency. “But we have to win our games to get to the semi-final.

“I’m sure we’ll be up for it. We have three or four matches to win before that. We bring the best out of each other, we always play well.

“When he is on form it’s hard to break through, but the rivalry is going to go on for many more years.

Humphries, left, got the better of Littler in last year’s final at Alexandra Palace

“It’s been crazy, the ride I have been on. We’re not even 12 months in yet and it has been crazy.

“I am going to be here for many years, but my full focus is on the next tournament and trying to win the World Championship.”

Littler has been the star of the sport since that memorable two weeks at the Alexandra Palace, even though it was Humphries who claimed glory with his first world title.

Humphries has had a brilliant year as world champion, winning two major titles and losing in three finals, and knows he and Littler are the standout players in the game.

“It is good for the sport, it is a friendly rivalry, when we play each other we both want to win, but we have a laugh and have fun,” Humphries, who will play the winner of Thibault Tricole or Joe Comito in the first round, told PA.

“We are hoping we are going to be in another 20 times in the future, who knows. It looks like we are going to be one and two in the world soon so that will give us the opportunity to be in more finals.

“Right now, I do feel me and Luke are the best two players in the world.

“Stats prove that, we have won 17 titles between us, it’s been a great year for both of us and and we’ll be happy to carry that on.”

Noa-Lynn van Leuven will make history as the first transgender player to play on the Alexandra Palace stage.

The Dutchwoman, who receives hostility from fellow players on the Women’s Series, will play Kevin Doets in the first round.

Humphries will begin the defence of his title on December 15.