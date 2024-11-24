Dejan Kulusevski cannot wait to play Man City again after Tottenham run riot

Dejan Kulusevski cannot wait for the opportunity to play against Manchester City again after Tottenham ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sweden midfielder hailed Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of the champions as the best game of his career.

The 24-year-old delivered an outstanding performance as Spurs shattered the champions’ 52-game unbeaten home run, helping start the rout with a superb cross for James Maddison’s opening goal.

Kulusevski said: “I believed (we would win) this because in the past years, we’ve come here and played really well.

“So this is the game I look forward to most in the year and, once again, it happened – glory to God.

“I’d say it’s the best result ever in my career. It’s a big night for the whole club, for the coach, for the players.

James Maddison stole the show with two first-half goals in quick succession (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Because City have a lot of the ball sometimes, we can rest when we defend. There’s also so much space up there, we play one against one and then it’s always dangerous because we have a lot of quality.

“It’s always great to play great teams because they always want to play football. When you play lower teams, sometimes it’s not. There’s not much football played because they are a lot of fouls, a lot of injuries and it’s slow going.”

Maddison stole the show with two goals in quick succession in the first half while Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson later got on the scoresheet.

Yet Kulusevski’s performance was also eye-catching and the player himself believes there is plenty more to come from him.

Asked if his form made him feel “unstoppable”, Kulusevski said: “I feel like that. I feel very good and I’m trying to keep this way. I’m very happy, I’m trying to improve.

“I started the season good but there is over half of the season left and I hope I can do much better.

“I think I have something that no other player has. With my engine, with my heart – I don’t get tired – I feel like I can do a lot still in my career.”

Tottenham’s scintillating performance marked a spectacular return to form after their dismal loss to Ipswich in their previous Premier League outing.

Kulusevski said: “We have to be much more consistent. It’s not a turning point. We just have to be better in other games.

“This game suited us perfectly but we have a lot of improvement to make in the other games.”