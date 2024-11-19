Lauren Hemp facing rehabilitation after ‘successful’ knee surgery

England and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp has undergone successful knee surgery, her club have announced.

Hemp, 24, last appeared for City in their Women’s Super League win against Tottenham earlier this month and now faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

A City statement said: “Manchester City can confirm that Lauren Hemp has undergone a successful knee surgery.

The England international will now return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the Club’s medical team on her rehabilitation.”

Hemp was named WSL and PFA fans’ player of the month for October after scoring two goals and making seven assists in all competitions this season.

City signed Hemp from Bristol City in 2018 after the then 17-year-old had won the PFA Young Women’s Player of the Year award.