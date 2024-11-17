Five things we learned in England’s loss to South Africa

England collapsed to a fifth straight defeat when world champions South Africa completed a 29-20 victory at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency examines five things learned from the penultimate match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

England in crisis?

England head coach Steve Borthwick is confident he has the Rugby Football Union’s backing (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s ability to lose tight games – six of their last seven – is now hardwired into them. Television pundits Ugo Monye and Courtney Lawes debated whether the team were in crisis, Monye claiming “it’s not far off”, while Borthwick faced questions over his future.

England’s head coach is safe for now, regardless of what happens against Japan on Sunday, but a pivotal Six Nations looms on the horizon. If the slump continues into the Championship, the Rugby Football Union will have to consider whether to cut their losses midway through the current World Cup cycle.

Their own worst enemies

Self-inflicted wounds are taking a heavy toll. To the late mistakes that robbed them of victories against New Zealand and Australia, add the faults that ushered South Africa over the line at Twickenham.

Error after error was made in the final quarter, but most conspicuous of all were a neck roll by Maro Itoje that saw a well-constructed try ruled out and the inability of Ben Earl and Henry Slade to bring down Damian de Allende that led to Cheslin Kolbe’s decisive score. A vulnerability to high pressure moments has had big consequences for England this autumn.

Mitchell’s stock rises

England are missing their injured scrum-half Alex Mitchell (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alex Mitchell’s worth at scrum-half increases by the match. Ruled out of the autumn because of a neck injury, his zip and composure have been sorely missed to place a heavy playmaking burden on Marcus Smith.

Neither Ben Spencer nor Jack van Poortvliet have impressed as starting nines in his absence, while Harry Randall off the bench in the final quarter seems the wrong option at the wrong time. Mitchell has not played this season and England will be hoping he recovers in time for the Six Nations.

Magic Marcus

Marcus Smith has been England’s best player this autumn (Mike Egerton/PA)

Smith has become a bona fide ruby superstar this autumn and was the most influential player on the field against South Africa, running the world champions off the park in the first half.

The Harlequins ringmaster is electric in attack and his hunger to make something happen is a marvel, but England are becoming overly reliant on their creative genius. With little spark being provided either inside or outside Smith throughout the series, at times he is being asked to do too much.

Are you not entertained?

England tickets may be expensive but there have been fireworks on the pitch this autumn (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The cost of attending matches Twickenham has become a contentious point and with premium tickets for the opener against New Zealand priced at £229, it is easy to understand the murmurs of discontent.

But this month’s three Tests have provided thrilling entertainment even if they have frayed the nerves of England fans. If nothing else, Steve Borthwick’s team are compelling viewing – although not always for the right reasons.