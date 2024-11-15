Talking points ahead of England’s clash against South Africa

England and South Africa clash for the first time since their thunderous encounter at the 2023 World Cup when they collide at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the penultimate match of the Autumn Nations Series.

Salvage operation

England head coach Steve Borthwick has “100 per cent support” from the Rugby Football Union (David Davies/PA)

Redemption is the prize at stake for England as they target the victory that would rescue their autumn.

Narrow defeats to New Zealand and Australia have extended their losing run to four Tests and for the first time questions are being asked of head coach Steve Borthwick, drawing the response from the Rugby Football Union that he has its “100 per cent support”.

Toppling the all-conquering back-to-back world champions and Japan a week later would salvage the campaign, but lose on Saturday and England will have their backs to the wall heading into the Six Nations.

Rassie holds court

With Borthwick starting to feel the heat, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus was happy to twist the knife.

The canny mastermind of the Springboks’ 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs said that Borthwick is “under pressure” after losing twice already this month and that in this situation an unsupportive union chief executive “can make you feel like you have got a gun against your head”.

Erasmus also railed against South Africa having one less day of preparation than England, noted the confidence shown by wing Tommy Freeman in a home win and questioned whether the hosts are fit enough to execute their ‘blitz’ defence for an entire match. It was classic Erasmus mind games.