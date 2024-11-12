Miami Dolphins defeat Los Angeles Rams to end three-game slide

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-15 to end their three-game losing streak.

Both sides struggled to get going on the offensive side of the ball on Monday night, but Miami’s defence managed to stand up against the LA home team and keep the Rams out of the end zone.

The Dolphins also countered two first-half turnovers with two takeaways of their own.

Touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Malik Washington, along with some clutch kicking from Jason Sanders – who slotted two from 50 yards – locked in the victory.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 207 yards in the win, which improves the Dolphins to 3-6 and keeps their faint postseason hopes alive.