Ruben Amorim awaiting work permit ahead of arrival at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim is set to arrive in England on Monday as Manchester United’s new head coach waits for his work permit to be processed, the PA news agency understands.

Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester brought the curtain down on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten four-match stint as Erik ten Hag’s interim successor.

Amorim’s contract with United begins on Monday having led Sporting Lisbon for the final time in Sunday’s league match against his former club Braga.

But the Portuguese cannot officially start work at Old Trafford until he is issued with a work visa, which has been the process since the United Kingdom left the European Union.

Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of his final match as interim manager on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim will be unable to start coaching until he receives the green light but he will be able to visit Carrington for meetings in the meantime.

United sources expect the visa process to be concluded promptly and have been irked by the suggestion there has been a setback given standard procedures are being followed.

Amorim was named as Ten Hag’s permanent successor on November 1 and his first match will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich on November 24.

The composition of the 39-year-old’s backroom team has yet to be confirmed but the incoming head coach has said he will be bringing in some of his own staff.

Amorim is not expected to face the media until the end of the international break but will do in-house media before then.