Sione Tuipulotu urges Scotland to secure landmark win over South Africa

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to signal their intent to move to the next level with a landmark victory over world champions South Africa.

Gregor Townsend’s side have had some big wins over the likes of France, England, Wales and Australia in recent seasons, but have been unable to topple any of the world’s current top three nations – the Springboks, New Zealand and Ireland – under the current head coach.

Recently-appointed captain Tuipulotu senses an opportunity to change that as he prepares to lead out the Scots – ranked seventh in the world – against the formidable Boks on Sunday.

“It only really clicked this morning when we were coming in on the bus that I’m captaining a side that’s playing against South Africa,” said the 27-year-old at his captain’s run press conference on Saturday.

“When I was growing up in Australia watching the Tri-Nations, which now is the Rugby Championship, and obviously the Springboks have such an aura around them, it’s kind of weird now that I’m in a position where I’m going to captain a side against them so it’s a massive opportunity for me.

“This is a game that we’ve been searching for for a long time, not just South Africa but we’ve been searching for a big win here at Murrayfield for a long time, and tomorrow is an opportunity for that.

“We’ve been searching for a win against a top opponent like the All Blacks or the Springboks or Ireland or one of those top three teams for a long time now.

“Getting that win I believe instils a little bit of belief in your team and it kick-starts the team that we want to be. We see tomorrow as an opportunity to really kick-start what we want this team to achieve.

“We have a free swing at the world champions and the most important thing is that we hop off that bus tomorrow here to win.”

Sione Tuipulotu during the team run at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tuipulotu this week signed a new contract with Glasgow until 2028, just days after leaving the door open to the possibility that he might leave at the end of this season.

The burgeoning centre was linked with moves to France and England before pledging his future to Warriors.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said when asked if he held talks with any other clubs. “I think every rugby player would and I was pretty clear with my manager (agent) and I was pretty open and honest with Glasgow that I would be exploring my opportunities elsewhere just because I think that’s the right thing to do as a rugby player.

“I had a few offers somewhere else but when it came down to it, the Glasgow one just made sense to me. When you do finally sign and secure your future, there might be a bit of regret after but I only have relief really that I didn’t have to go somewhere else, maybe to chase money or play at a so-called high-profile club.

“I’m happy where I am at Glasgow, I have a pretty good shot of chasing silverware at Glasgow, so why move?”