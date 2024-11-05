Steve Borthwick keeps faith with same England players that lost to New Zealand

England will aim to ignite their autumn with the same team that was edged by New Zealand after Steve Borthwick opted against making any personnel changes for Saturday’s visit of Australia.

A 24-22 defeat by the All Blacks opened the Autumn Nations Series but the same XV have been retained for the second of four Tests at Allianz Stadium this month.

Borthwick has made a positional switch in midfield where Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence have swapped between inside and outside centre.

The only adjustments in personnel are made to the bench where Luke Cowan-Dickie replaces Theo Dan at hooker and Ben Curry makes way to accommodate a return to a five-three split between forwards and backs.

Cowan-Dickie’s last England appearance came two years ago in Eddie Jones’ final match in charge against the Wallabies, meaning he poised to make his first outing under Borthwick.

The 31-year-old’s international career has been hampered by neck surgery that caused nerve damage when it went wrong and atrial fibrillation, a heart condition.