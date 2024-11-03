England prop Joe Marler calls time on his international career
The prop will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.
Published
Last updated
England prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby.
The 34-year-old was a member of Steve Borthwick’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series but left the camp on Monday for personal reasons and has now revealed his 95-cap Test odyssey is over, although he will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.
“Playing for England always felt like I was living in a dream bubble,” he said on Instagram.
“I kept waiting for it to pop and me to suddenly go back to being a gobby, overweight 16-year-old again. But you know when it’s time.”