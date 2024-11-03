England prop Joe Marler calls time on his international career

England prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year-old was a member of Steve Borthwick’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series but left the camp on Monday for personal reasons and has now revealed his 95-cap Test odyssey is over, although he will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.

“Playing for England always felt like I was living in a dream bubble,” he said on Instagram.

England’s Joe Marler won 95 caps (PA)

“I kept waiting for it to pop and me to suddenly go back to being a gobby, overweight 16-year-old again. But you know when it’s time.”