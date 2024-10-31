Captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler sign two-year England contracts

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts.

Last October, Stokes declined a three-year deal when the England and Wales Cricket Board rolled out multi-year contracts for the first time and instead elected to sign a shorter-term 12-month option.

As expected, Stokes has committed to England until at least 2026, covering next winter’s all-important Ashes series in Australia, while Buttler has agreed fresh terms, extending his contract by 12 months.

Jos Buttler is one of seven England players on a multi-year contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was announced earlier on Thursday that Buttler, who has not played competitively since late June due to a nagging calf injury, has not been retained by Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Buttler has been at the Royals since 2018 and was the IPL’s MVP two years ago so a new multi-year deal with England, which were introduced to ward off interest from franchise leagues, may sugar the pill.

Jamie Smith has cemented himself as first-choice Test wicketkeeper in recent months, edging out Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, and he has been rewarded with a first England deal, signing for two years.

Bairstow still has a year left to run on his contract despite being overlooked for international duty since the T20 World Cup in June, while Foakes has not been offered another deal.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, fast bowler Olly Stone and all-rounder Will Jacks have received England central contracts for the first time, with each signing on for one year.

Jamie Smith has shone for England this year (Nick Potts/PA)

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson has seen his terms upgraded until 2026 while Harry Brook, Joe Root and Mark Wood still have two years left to run on their existing deals.

The ECB issued 18 multi-year deals last October but that has been pared back to just seven individuals this time around.

Jack Leach and Reece Topley were among those offered 12-month deals last year and have been retained on similar terms but James Anderson, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan have retired from international duty.

Ollie Robinson has also not been considered despite an exemplary Test bowling average of 22.92, with the seamer unused amid concerns about his fitness following a forgettable display last winter in India.

Development contracts have been awarded to all-rounder Jacob Bethell, left-arm seamer Josh Hull and John Turner, whose fellow pacemen Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher have lost theirs.

Jordan Cox, who is set to make his ODI debut against the West Indies in Antigua on Thursday and will keep for England in a Test tour of New Zealand with Smith unavailable, has not been offered a deal.

“The strength and depth of talent across England men’s red- and white-ball cricket is clear in the quality of players who are centrally contracted,” said England’s managing director of cricket Rob Key.

“These contracts reward the players we believe will play an important role for our England men’s teams.

“Both our captains, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, have signed two-year central contracts that showcase the commitment of all the players to prioritise playing for their country.

“I want to congratulate all the players who have signed new central contracts ahead of what is set to be an exciting period for England men’s cricket.”

Two-year deals: G Atkinson, H Brook, J Buttler, J Root, J Smith, B Stokes, M Wood.

One-year deals: R Ahmed, J Archer, J Bairstow, S Bashir, B Carse, Z Crawley, S Curran, B Duckett, W Jacks, J Leach, L Livingstone, O Pope, M Potts, A Rashid, P Salt, O Stone, J Tongue, R Topley, C Woakes.

Development deals: J Bethell, J Hull, J Turner.