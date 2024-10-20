‘Inspirational’ Sir Chris Hoy hailed for his courage and positivity

Sir Chris Hoy has been hailed as an inspiration for his courage and positivity after revealing his cancer is terminal.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion was given a diagnosis last year that he has two to four years left to live.

The 48-year-old said in an interview with the Sunday Times: “You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible?”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those to send their support to Hoy, saying the “whole country” was behind him.

He said on X: “Such sad news.

“Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family.”

Sir Mark Cavendish described his fellow cycling knight as a “hero of a human being”, while former Scotland striker turned commentator Ally McCoist said: “You, my friend, are a superstar in every sense of the word.”

Hoy’s fellow Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes and Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey also sent messages of support.

On X, fellow multiple Olympic champion Sir Matthew Pinsent said his thoughts were with Hoy and his family, describing him as “one of the finest to ever represent our country”.

Fellow former rower James Cracknell said: “In my opinion he is more inspirational today than during his immense sporting career.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney praised Hoy’s “incredible courage”.

“I send every good wish to Sir Chris Hoy and his family,” he said on X.

“He has always inspired us by all that he has done. He is a person of incredible courage and that shines through today.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown added: “Courage has defined the golden sporting career of Sir Chris Hoy and now characterises how Chris and (wife) Sarra both face their health diagnoses and embrace life. My thoughts and those of our family are with them and their family.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added Hoy was “inspirational”, telling Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “I’m just in awe, actually, of how he is dealing with that, because I’m not sure how I would react in the same situation.”

Hoy posted a message, ending with a love heart, on Instagram after confirming his terminal diagnosis.

Hoy wrote: “You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!”

He has been working as a pundit for the BBC at the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen this week.

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was no specific mention of Hoy’s news at the start of Sunday’s show on BBC Two, but asked how he was, he replied: “I’m doing well, thanks. Having a great week, some incredible performances and hopefully some more to come.”

The Sunday Times interview explained that a tumour was found in Hoy’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones. Tumours have also been found in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib and he has been told it is incurable.

Hoy and his lawyer wife Sarra have two children, seven-year-old Chloe and 10-year-old Callum.

He recalls Callum, who was then aged nine, asking if he was going to die.

Hoy told him that no one lives forever, but he hoped, thanks to the medicine, “to be here for many, many years”.

Some weeks before his cancer diagnosis, his wife Sarra had tests on a tingling sensation in her face and tongue.

Then just before Christmas it was confirmed she had multiple sclerosis that was “very active and aggressive” and needed urgent treatment.

During his career on the track Hoy won six Olympic gold medals, 11 World Championships and 34 World Cup titles before he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

Only his former team-mate Sir Jason Kenny has won more Olympic gold medals for Great Britain.

Hoy celebrates winning a gold medal at London 2012 (Stephen Pond/PA)

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up cycling at the age of 14 and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000.

Hoy followed that up by winning gold in the one kilometre track time trial at Athens in 2004.

He added to his gold medal haul by winning three more in Beijing four years later and two at London 2012.

Hoy was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his success at the Beijing Olympics.