Wigan and Hull KR set to play Grand Final in front of near sell-out crowd

Wigan and Hull KR are set to summon the biggest Super League Grand Final attendance since 2017 when the pair clash in the season-ending showpiece at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rugby League officials are optimistic that strong ticket sales mean the total crowd is set to exceed 65,000 for the first time since 72,827 saw Leeds beat Castleford in 2017.

The attendance will push the occasion close to a sell-out, with a 69,000 capacity set at the famous stadium due to some reconfiguration for coaching and broadcast reasons.

Hull KR reached their first Grand Final on Friday night (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rovers, who are preparing to feature in the Grand Final for the first time, sold out of their initial allocation of 10,000 tickets within 24 hours of their thrilling 10-8 win over Warrington at Craven Park on Friday night.

Wigan, who are looking to complete a calendar quadruple after also clinching the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge, booked their place in their second straight Grand Final with a 38-0 thrashing of neighbours Leigh.