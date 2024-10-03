George Ford could be fit for England’s autumn internationals after being told he does not require surgery on a torn thigh muscle.

Fly-half Ford underwent a scan on Monday after suffering the injury two days earlier during Sale Sharks’ 45-26 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens.

But initial fears of a long lay-off have now eased, providing a major boost for the Sharks and England head coach Steve Borthwick.

George Ford could be lining up for England in the autumn internationals (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Sale Sharks can confirm that fly-half George Ford suffered a tear to his right quad during the early stages of the Gallagher Premiership round two game at Saracens on Saturday,” Sale said in a statement on Thursday night.

“Following a positive consultation with a specialist it was decided that George does not require surgery and he will now begin his rehab ahead of a busy period for club and country.”

England kick off their autumn campaign against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on November 2.

Ford missed his country’s summer tour of Japan and New Zealand with a damaged Achilles, and he left the pitch against Saracens soon after attempting a long-range penalty.