The sporting weekend in pictures

Daniel Dubois’ thunderous knockout win over Anthony Joshua produced some of the weekend’s most striking images.

Published

Daniel Dubois produced a stunning display to knock Anthony Joshua out and retain his IBF world title belt in front of more than 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Manchester City scored a stoppage time goal to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in the crunch Premier League clash of the weekend while Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix for his third race win.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF Heavyweight Title Fight – Wembley Stadium
Dubois had knocked Joshua down earlier in the fight (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF Heavyweight Title Fight – Wembley Stadium
Daniel Dubois knocked Joshua out in round five (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester City v Arsenal – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
John Stones scored a last gasp equaliser for Manchester City against Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool v Bournemouth – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a win over Bournemouth (Peter Byrne/PA)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Manchester United dropped points in the Premier League again (John Walton/PA)
Leicester City v Everton – Premier League – King Power Stadium
A thunderstorm ensued during Everton’s 1-1 draw with Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singapore F1 GP Auto Racing
Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix (Vincent Thian/AP)
Arsenal v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
The WSL returned this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Celtic v Falkirk – Premier Sports Cup – Quarter-Final – Celtic Park
Celtic came from behind to earn a cup win over Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sale Sharks v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Salford City Stadium
Sale edged out Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership (Nigel French/PA)
BMW PGA Championship 2024 – Day Four – Wentworth Golf Club
Billy Horschel edged out Rory McIlroy for the BMW PGA Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England v Australia – Second ODI – Headingley
Australia earned another win over England to go 2-0 up in the ODI series (Danny Lawson/PA)
