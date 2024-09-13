Enzo Maresca not concerned by reported rift between Chelsea co-owners

Enzo Maresca is not focused on Chelsea’s hierarchy situation after reports of an internal rift between co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It has been reported recently that Boehly and Eghbali want to buy out each others’ shares in the west London club.

The pair were at the heart of the Blues’ 2022 takeover when Roman Abramovich sold the club.

It is reported that Eghbali’s Clearlake is the majority share owner with a 61.5 per cent stake and Boehly holds a minority 12.8 per cent ownership of the club.

Maresca insisted on Friday that he is focused on his players as Chelsea look to bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, Maresca said: “If I spend my energy on something different then it’s not worth it, my focus is on tomorrow’s game to be honest. In the last week I’ve done the same thing, focus on the game and how to prepare in the best way.

“The other things are things I cannot control. I spoke with Todd when we played City and Behdad just days ago; I’m speaking with both, there’s no problems at all. I’m focused on the pitch.

“The players are professional to understand that these things are things we can’t control so the focus is the pitch, the way we need to improve.

“I don’t know if something will happen, I have no idea.”

Nicolas Jackson signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge until 2033 on Friday.

The Senegal forward, who has had a hand in three goals this season, joined from Villarreal last summer and netted 14 league goals in his debut season under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’m very happy because I think he’s doing really well,” Maresca added.

“Since I joined he’s working hard on and off the ball and he’s a player who’s going to always score and with us in the first three he’s scored and got assists so I’m very happy for us and for Nico.”

Maresca revealed that club captain Reece James continues to nurse a hamstring injury and will miss the Blues’ trip to the south coast.

Malo Gusto has also been ruled out with an injury after the 21-year-old was substituted against Crystal Palace earlier this month, leaving Chelsea without a recognised right-back in their squad.

Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana will all be available despite the trio being omitted from Chelsea’s Conference League squad.