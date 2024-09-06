Matt Walker to step down as Kent head coach

Matt Walker will leave his role as Kent head coach at the end of the season.

Walker has been in charge since 2017, having previously spent 16 seasons with the club as a player and three more as assistant coach.

Kent only avoided relegation from Division One of the County Championship on the final day of last season and sit rock bottom of the current table, with one win from 11. They also finished at the foot of their Vitality Blast group.

Walker had previously guided them to the Blast title in 2021 and the one-day cup the following year.

On leaving his role at the end of the season, Walker said: “It’s been an incredible honour to be the head coach of my home county for eight years. Now is the time for new ideas and new personnel to come in and make their own mark on men’s cricket at Kent, something that I have really enjoyed doing in my time here.

“I’m now looking forward to watching Kent as a fan again and beginning a new challenge, whatever that might be. There have of course been many highs we’ve shared together collectively as well as some low points – that’s sport, that’s why we all love it.”