Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s first-half thunderbolt earns Wolves draw at Forest

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s first-half thunderbolt earned Wolves their first point of the Premier League season in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

French midfielder Bellegarde rifled home his first goal in over eight months, two minutes after Chris Wood has headed Forest into an early lead.

Wolves survived a late VAR check after Wood’s effort was ruled out for offside, but they were worthy of their point after defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in their opening two matches.

Forest extended their unbeaten start, taking five points from their first three fixtures, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo is now unbeaten in three matches as a manager against his former club, having departed Wolves in 2021.

Wolves almost made a flying start when Rayan Ait-Nouri’s effort was cleared off the goal-line by Murillo before Forest took an early lead.

Elliot Anderson clipped in a corner beyond the penalty spot and – with Wolves guilty of some wayward defending – Wood rose unmarked to head home his second goal of the season.

But Forest’s lead was short-lived as Wolves hit back to level within two minutes.

Forest defender Ibrahim Sangare’s mis-hit clearance was touched on by Mario Lemina and Bellegarde let rip from 25 yards to crash home an equaliser into Matz Sels’ top left-hand corner.

Forest then had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Simon Hooper and Matheus Cunha lashed a 25-yard effort narrowly wide in an action-packed first half.

Wolves’ £10million deadline-day signing Sam Johnstone turned away Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal-bound free-kick against his former club and after the impressive Cunha was wayward with another effort, the scores were level at the break.

Forest summer signing Anderson’s shot was deflected narrowly over early in the second half and Wood’s header, from Gibbs-White’s brilliant scooped pass, was saved by Sels at full stretch.

Wolves threatened through substitute Tommy Doyle’s thumping drive – which was deflected off target – and Cunha flashed a low shot wide as the game hung in the balance.

Visiting boss Gary O’Neil was booked after venting his fury over Hooper’s decision not to award the visitors a penalty when the ball struck Wood’s trailing hand in the box.

Neco Williams fired wide for Forest in the closing stages and the home fans thought they had won it when Wood’s angled shot flew inside the far post following a corner, only to see the assistant’s flag raised.

That decision was confirmed by VAR and although Forest looked the more likely to snatch victory during 10 minutes of added time, Wolves’ first point lifted them out of the bottom three.