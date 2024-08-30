Jonny Bairstow helps Yorkshire take control of Middlesex at Headingley

Jonny Bairstow completed an excellent 160, and was usurped by George Hill’s career best 169 not out, as Yorkshire topped 600 in the first innings of their Vitality County Championship clash against Middlesex at Headingley.

Yorkshire have the advantage at the halfway stage of the Division Two promotion battle having posted 601 for six before declaring. However, a benign pitch means Middlesex can hope to claim a draw having closed on 141 for one in reply.

Bairstow, with a point to prove after being dropped from all England squads this summer, advanced from 107 overnight. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter shared 238 for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Hill, who posted a first hundred of the season.

Archie Vaughan, the teenage son of Michael, took his maiden first-class wicket as Somerset got themselves into a strong position in the Division One contest against Durham.

Jack Leach took three wickets for 103 runs as Durham were left on 272 for six, replying to the hosts’ tally of 492 all out.

Vaughan took Somerset’s first wicket of the day with the sixth ball of his first-class career, pinning Ben McKinney on 15.

Leaders Surrey were well on top against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge after piling up 525 – despite an outstanding effort from Farhan Ahmed who took seven for 140.

Ahmed, the youngest player to appear in a first-class match for Nottinghamshire at 16 years 189 days on Thursday, gained another record as the youngest to take five wickets or more in an innings in first-class cricket in England.

However, after captain Rory Burns had struck 161 on day one, Indian international Sai Sudharsan (105) took the opportunity to make an impact with an impressive first hundred in Surrey colours, putting his side in a commanding position as they push towards a third consecutive title.

Liam Dawson impressed for Hampshire (PA)

A superb display by all-rounder Liam Dawson helped Hampshire take control of Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford.

After making an unbeaten 104, his second century of the season, and putting on 71 for the last wicket with Muhammad Abbas, Dawson bowled 28 overs unchanged from the James Anderson End, taking four for 46 as the home side slipped to 193 for eight in reply to Hampshire’s 389.

Michael Pepper’s maiden first-class century helped put Essex in command against Worcestershire.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper made an unbeaten 125-ball 112 as Essex reached 404, a first-innings lead of 138.

The hosts were 227 for seven when Pepper was joined in the middle by Shane Snater and the pair scored 136, with Snater making 53.

Will Rhodes marked his penultimate home game as a Warwickshire player with a double century to give his winless side the upper hand against Kent.

Will Rhodes caught the eye for Warwickshire (PA)

Will Rhodes caught the eye for Warwickshire (PA)Durham-bound Rhodes struck 201 off 295 balls to lift Warwickshire to 420 and a first innings lead of 264.

Sussex took control against Derbyshire at Hove as they pushed for a victory that would strengthen their promotion push.

The Division Two leaders reduced the visitors to 73 for five after piling up 607 for eight, their highest total against Derbyshire.

Wayne Madsen held them up and was unbeaten on 79 at stumps – but Derbyshire are still 429 runs behind on 178 for six.

Colin Ingram became the first batter this summer to reach 1,000 first class runs to give Glamorgan control of Leicestershire.

Ingram made an unbeaten 206 out of his team’s total of 431 for seven – a lead of 180 at Cardiff.