Deadline day live – Arsenal agree deal to sign Bournemouth captain Neto on loan

0825 – Newcastle have pulled out of negotiations to recruit England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace refuse to budge on the £70million fee.

The Telegraph reports that while the Magpies have not ruled out a last-minute signing, it looks likely they could keep quiet until January.

Newcastle had looked confident of signing Guehi throughout the summer, but Palace refused to lower their asking price during several rounds of negotiations. The deal is not dead, though it looks increasingly unlikely it will be completed before Friday night’s cut-off.

Marc Guehi looks set to remain at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

0805 – Time is running out for England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be left in limbo as the transfer deadline looms, the Daily Mirror reports.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli held discussions with Brentford over a potential deal, but no offer has been made by a Premier League club despite early interest.

This leaves Toney in a race against time as the British transfer window closes on Friday night. Alternatively, a move to Al Ahli would have to take place before the Middle Eastern transfer window slams shut on Monday.

Time is running out for Brentford striker Ivan Toney (Adam Davy/PA)

0745 – The first bit of movement of the day comes from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

Neto is set to become an Arsenal player on deadline day (John Walton/PA)

0730 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Plenty of deals are in the pipeline, with Bournemouth captain Neto in talks to join Arsenal on loan as a possible replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton on a permanent deal.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker.