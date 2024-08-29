Poppy Maskill and Tully Kearney claim ParalympicsGB’s first golds in Paris

Swimmers Poppy Maskill and Tully Kearney delivered Great Britain’s first Paralympic golds of Paris 2024.

Maskill, 19, set a new world record of one minute and three seconds to claim the women’s 100m butterfly S14 title.

Kearney then took the S5 200m freestyle crown in 2:46.50, upgrading the silver she won at Tokyo 2020.

The victory secured a second career Paralympic gold for the 27-year-old, who is reigning S5 100m freestyle champion.

Maskill’s success at La Defense Arena followed silver for fellow British teenager William Ellard in the men’s equivalent event.

Ellard, 18, touched the line in 54.86 seconds and was pipped to gold by Danish athlete Alexander Hillhouse.

Asked how she was feeling, Maskill said: “Unreal. Weird. I was just hoping that I swam as hard as I could, and see what happens.

“It feels so weird to be the first gold medallist for ParalympicsGB.”

Olivia Newman-Baronius – the joint world record holder – finished fourth, behind team-mate Maskill, China’s Yui Lam Chan and Russian Valeriia Shabalina.