West Ham target Niclas Fullkrug leaves Borussia Dortmund camp for transfer talks

Borussia Dortmund have allowed West Ham target Niclas Fullkrug to leave their pre-season training camp for talks with an unnamed club.

The 31-year-old Germany international has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer as new boss Julen Lopetegui looks for a new striker.

And Fullkrug appears to have moved a step closer to a switch to England after departing Dortmund’s Switzerland base.

A Dortmund post on X read: “Niclas Fullkrug has left training camp in Switzerland on Saturday morning. Borussia Dortmund have allowed the striker to leave for talks with another club.”

Fullkrug scored 12 goals in 29 Bundesliga games last season and represented his country at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Yan Couto has linked up with the Dortmund squad in Switzerland, despite not completing his move from Manchester City yet.

City have given the 22-year-old Brazilian right-back, who recently spent time on loan at LaLiga side Girona, permission to train with his prospective new team-mates.

Dortmund said on X: “Yan Couto has been given permission by Manchester City to take part in training with the Borussia Dortmund team in Switzerland.

“From a legal point of view, the forthcoming transfer has not yet been finalised.”