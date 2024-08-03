Jake Jarman bags first Olympic medal with bronze on the floor for Great Britain

Britain’s Jake Jarman claimed his first Olympic medal with bronze on the floor at Bercy Arena.

The 22-year-old went into the final with the highest score in qualifying and also topped the floor standings during the men’s all-around final.

But his routine was not quite as clean as that of gold medallist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines, who scored 15.001, while Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat took silver, with Jarman just behind on 14.933.

Jake Jarman looks happy with his routine (Peter Byrne/PA)

That secured Britain’s first medal of the Games in artistic gymnastics, with Bryony Page having claimed gold in the same arena in trampolining on Friday.

Jarman’s team-mate Luke Whitehouse finished down in sixth with 14.466.

Jarman will have another chance of a medal when he goes in the final on vault, where he is world champion.