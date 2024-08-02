Kumar Sangakkara says England job an ‘exciting prospect’ but no ECB approach yet

Kumar Sangakkara has admitted it would be an “exciting prospect” to lead England’s white-ball team, but has not been approached for the role so far.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is on the hunt for a new limited-overs head coach after Matthew Mott left his post on Tuesday.

Marcus Trescothick has been placed in interim charge while Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, begins the hunt for Mott’s replacement.

Sangakkara has been listed as an early front-runner after success with Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise of England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler, but the former Sri Lanka captain was keeping his cards close to his chest on Friday.

“Well, I know (my name) has been mentioned for some reason, but there has not been any approach as such,” Sangakkara, part of Sky Sports’ commentary team for The Hundred, told the PA news agency.

“I think the England white-ball job is an exciting prospect for anyone, but there are so many good candidates out there. I think Matthew Mott has done a really good job.

“It is great that Jos Buttler is staying in that leadership role as the side progresses because it is a nice time from what the side is – and was – and how it wants to progress in the future.

“I think the decision making in the England camp has been spot on. I really love the leadership that Rob Key has provided in the background because he hates being in front of the cameras after finishing his commentary stint.

“I think he has been a really smart, practical man, very commonsensical in terms of how he makes decisions and very forward-thinking in how he has set the vision for England cricket.

“Everyone who is aligned with it has found success and anyone coming in, I don’t think the job is going to be too much of a task, but it is just about getting the best out of a very deep and able talent pool.

“They are getting younger players in, the senior players are constantly performing, but at the same time there is an aspect of moving on and understanding what needs to change, what has worked, what needs to be kept and also looking at new directions or new trends that need to be incorporated.

“Perhaps a slightly different way of playing maybe? But that is all to be seen. I think currently in terms of the state of England cricket, I think it is in a very, very healthy state.”

Sangakkara would appear to tick a lot of boxes, especially given his strong relationship with Buttler.

The 46-year-old also has an English home, but has served as Rajasthan Royals head coach for the past four editions of the IPL, a tournament which eats into two months of the cricket calendar.

Sangakkara added: “I am very happy at the moment. The Rajasthan Royals experience has been very fulfilling and it has been a job I have really enjoyed over the last four years.”

“I am excited Ben Stokes is playing, but I am more excited that Chamari Athapaththu is getting a game because she has been the perfect, inspiring leader and captain for global cricket in terms of Sri Lanka,” Sangakkara said.

“The Hundred is about growing the reach of the game and attracting new fans.

“I think it is serving its purpose really well and the cricket on the field has also been vindicating.”