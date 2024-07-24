I want to be my own batter, not anybody else – Harry Brook out to carve own path

Harry Brook is determined to be his own man as he brushed off comparisons to cricketing greats following his first Test century on English soil.

The 25-year-old scored his first ton in England to help inspire the hosts to a crushing victory by 241 runs over the West Indies at Trent Bridge

Brook had four previous Test centuries to his name, achieved overseas against Pakistan and New Zealand, but his speedy 109 from 132 balls further cemented his name in England’s top order.

The Yorkshire batter reached his hundred alongside club-mate Joe Root, who also helped himself to his first Test century of the summer.

Brook played a major role in helping England come from 2-0 to rescue an Ashes series draw against Australia last summer, scoring 363 runs and four half-centuries.

Asked whether his batting was a combination of the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell and Jos Buttler, he replied: “I want to be my own batter, I want to be Harry Brook, not anybody else.

“But nowadays you have to take different parts of other batters and put it into your game. An example is Rooty playing the ball so late or AB de Villiers hitting all around the ground, Kevin Pietersen for his power.

“You do see little bits of other people’s games and try to fit it into yours. I’ve done a little bit of that, not too much.

“I mean Rooty has just gone eighth in the all-time Test runs list, so I’d be stupid to not be tapping into his cricket knowledge.

Joe Root and Harry Brook both hit centuries at Trent Bridge (Nigel French/PA)

“I was glad to get it (the hundred) on the board, being my first in England.

“I was nearly getting to the spot where I thought, ‘God, I need a hundred in England’. I didn’t get a big one in the Ashes last year, but I was happy with my performances.”

Brook withdrew from the Indian Premier League earlier this year to prioritise his mental well-being following the death of his grandmother.

He also pulled out of England’s five-Test tour to India in January due to personal reasons, later revealing his grandmother was “ill and didn’t have long left”.

With his family in attendance, Brook brought up his century at Trent Bridge with a mis-hit drive toward mid-on.

Brook raised his bat and removed his helmet as his team-mates applauded from the balcony, but thoughts of his late grandmother immediately sprung to mind.

Brook’s century was his first Test ton on English soil (Nigel French/PA)

He said: “It was the first (century) with family there and obviously loads more English fans as well, it was a very nice moment.

“I’m not a massive celebrator at a hundred, I just try to soak it all in. I did it all for my grandma.

“As soon as I got it, it was just like, ‘Yes, a hundred’. But a couple of moments later I got a bit emotional inside, I just didn’t show it. I was thinking about her.”

England have four Test matches still to play this summer as the series finale at Edgbaston is followed by the visit of Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in August.

In a world where more players are now prioritising franchise T20 cricket across the globe, Brook admits Test matches are his priorities.

He said: “I want to play every Test match I can for England.

“Test cricket and playing for England is my priority. I don’t want to think too far ahead, the Ashes is a long way away and we have a lot of Test cricket before then.”