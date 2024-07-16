Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice thank departing England boss Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice have led the players’ tributes to Gareth Southgate following the announcement he has stepped down from his role as England manager.

The pair took to social media to express their thanks to Southgate shortly after the 53-year-old released a statement via the Football Association confirming that he was leaving the role, a little over 36 hours on from the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford wrote on Instagram: “Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while. Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my teammates and staff for their work throughout.

“I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth.”

Arsenal midfielder Rice, a mainstay for Southgate, appearing in every game for England at the last three major tournaments, posted in an Instagram Story: “Thank you Gaffer. It’s been a privilege to play for England under your guidance.

“Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure.”

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who missed out on a place in Southgate’s Euros squad after picking up a calf injury in April, wrote on Instagram: “You made us all believe again – memories that will last forever. Thankyou boss.”