Football rumours: Adam Wharton likely to stay at Crystal Palace

What the papers say

Adam Wharton is reportedly set to stay at Crystal Palace this summer despite increasing interest from across Europe. The Sun reports the midfielder has attracted attention from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but looks likely to remain with Oliver Glasner’s side.

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic could return to the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Wolves are said to be the hot favourites to sign Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic as the club looks to replace Max Kilman. The Sun reports the 25-year-old is eying a return to the Premier League after being relegated last term.

Arsenal are close to finalising a deal for goalkeeper Tommy Setford, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are set to intensify their transfer market efforts following talks with Ajax for the England Under-20 representative.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Goncalo Inacio is attracting interest (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Goncalo Inacio: Liverpool are progressing with negotiations for the Sporting Lisbon centre-back, according to Caught Offside. The 22-year-old is also on the radar of other top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, but Liverpool have reportedly emerged as the clear favourite.

Jakub Kiwior: Several Italian clubs are looking to bring the Arsenal defender in on a season-long deal, according to Football Insider. Kiwior started 18 matches for the Gunners last season after joining from Spezia in early 2023.