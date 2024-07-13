England add Mark Wood to squad for second Test against West Indies

England have added Mark Wood to their squad for the second Test against the West Indies.

Wood has been called up for Thursday’s clash at Trent Bridge in place of record wicket-taker James Anderson, who retired on Friday after his 188th and final cap at Lord’s.

Wood, who last featured for the Test side on the tour of India in March, joins a seam attack including Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes as well as uncapped Nottinghamshire paceman Dillon Pennington.

James Anderson retired from Test cricket on Friday (Steven Paston/PA)

The 34-year-old joins up with the team in Nottingham on Tuesday having yet to play a first-class game for Durham since returning from England’s T20 World Cup campaign last month.

As the quickest bowler in the country, he offers a unique dimension to the bowling group and could form a dangerous partnership with Atkinson, who took 12 wickets on debut and hit 90mph in England’s innings victory in the first Test against the Windies.