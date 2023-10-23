The end of an era for Wolves at Monmore

The final meeting will take place tonight

The Wolves have raced at the famous Black Country venue since 1928, making it the oldest Speedway track in the UK.

But the club received a shattering blow earlier in the year when Entain Group informed bosses that the tenancy agreement would not be extended beyond the end of this season.

To mark the final ever meeting, the 2023 Parrys International Wolves will be taking on a select side named ‘Wolves At Heart’ in the ‘We’ll Meet Again Trophy.’

For the regular Wolves, skipper Sam Masters is set to battle through the pain barrier following a recent crash in Poland – but it will be Ryan Douglas who will don the No.1 racejacket for the final time at Monmore after topping the latest greensheet average figures.

The opposition is made up of a number of riders with a Wolverhampton connection, as well as popular visiting riders in recent years, including fans’ favourites Jacob Thorssell and Kyle Howarth.

And four of Wolverhampton’s most popular ever riders will be present.

Peter Karlsson, Sam Ermolenko, Ronnie Correy and Adam Skornicki are amongst the club’s top eight all-time points scorers and have all made special arrangements to make one last trip to the Black Country venue.

Other former Wolves riders are also set to be in attendance on what promises to be a night of high emotion for all in the stadium.

A special souvenir programme has also been produced, including exclusive quotes from Karlsson, Ermolenko, Correy and Skornicki, and will be available for £5 trackside.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten took over the club in August 1986 and has been speaking ahead of his final meeting in charge at Monmore: “I still don’t think it’s quite sunk in properly yet to be honest.

“We’ve all had some unforgettable memories at Monmore Green and it will be a night full of emotion without doubt. Our Monday nights will never be the same – at least for the foreseeable future.”

Following feedback received, Wolverhampton Speedway have revised their admission procedure for Monday night. Loyalty admission for fans with tickets from this season are able to gain access from 6.30pm.

General admission will commence from 7pm with fans asked to join the relevant signposted queue upon arrival.

2023 PARRYS INTERNATIONAL WOLVES: Ryan Douglas, Luke Becker, Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.