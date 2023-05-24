Sam Masters left spellbound by Wolves' win over Witches

Sam Masters leads the way for Wolves in their home victory over Ipswich Witches Picture: Steve Feeney

The Parrys International Wolves produced another solid team display to beat the Witches 49-41 in the Sports Insure Premiership and maintain their 100 per cent home record in the process.

Masters again led the way with his fourth consecutive double figure return in the league while Rory Schlein also entered double digits for a third straight meeting at Monmore Green.

Steve Worrall and Ryan Douglas provided solid support while reserve duo Zach Cook and Leon Flint also chipped in with key contributions as they outscored their reserve counterparts from the Witches.

“That was a massive effort,” Masters said. “At the start of the night we said that if we could get a win here against that strong team we’d be happy, but that was impressive.”

The hosts knew a good start would be of high importance – and they found themselves six points ahead after two races when Masters and Worrall combined for a 4-2 in the opener before Zach Cook and Leon Flint struck a 5-1 in heat two.

Four 3-3s in the next five races followed before the Wolves restored their six-point lead in heat eight when Worrall and Flint delivered a second 4-2 of the night.

That enabled the visitors to introduce No.1 Jason Doyle as a tactical substitute in heat nine alongside Emil Sayfutdinov – and they secured their first 5-1 of the fixture to move within two points. Masters and Worrall came up with the perfect, instant response though as they raced to yet another maximum together in the 10th.

Ipswich won the next two races and with the Witches renowned for finishing strongly this term and just four points between the teams, you could sense the tension on the terraces.

But an absolutely enthralling heat 13 saw Masters and Rory Schlein outdo Doyle and Sayfutdinov as the Wolves took a huge step towards victory with their third 5-1 of the night. That was quickly followed by a fourth when Ryan Douglas and Zach Cook fired home another as the hosts sealed the two league points with a race to spare.

Masters, Schlein, Doyle and Sayfutdinov then did battle once more in heat 15 – but on this occasion it was the Witches’ spearhead who came out with a maximum from a fine final race in a gripping league contest.

“I knew it was a big race (heat 13) and I just kind of pinned my ears back and Rory was the hero of that race even though I might have won it,” added Masters. “To 5-1 those guys (Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfutdinov), I don’t think that will happen too much this year.

“I was really happy with the boys though, everyone dug deep and did their job.”

The Parrys International Wolves are back in action for their traditional Bank Holiday double against Belle Vue next Monday (May 29).