Gold hope Matt Hudson-Smith eases through Paris 2024 heats

The 29-year-old is among the favourites for gold and clocked 44.78 seconds in his opening run to finish ahead of the United States’ Christopher Bailey, who also booked a semi-final spot alongside Norway’s Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen.

Hudson-Smith, who was forced to miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a series of injuries and setbacks, has courageously come back from a mental health crisis.

He said: “It was an easy run, I was just going for the win and trying to make it as easy as possible and get ready for the semi-finals. I just wanted to execute my race plan as comfortably as possible. Preparation has been really good, so now I just go for the win.”

Hudson-Smith collected world bronze in 2022 and a year later he upgraded to world silver. At the London Diamond League meeting two weeks ago ran a world-leading 43.74, lowering his own European record to send an emphatic statement to his Olympic challengers.

There was major news ahead of the fourth heat, when it was announced that Bahamian defending Olympic champion Steven Gardiner had dropped out.

Great Britain’s Charlie Dobson also made it through as top man in the sixth and final heat.

Keely Hodginson booked her place in the women’s 800m final after winning her heat in 1.56.86.