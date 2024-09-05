Champions start as they finished

Shorto was joined on the scoresheet by Joe Clarke (two) and Alex Small in their 6-1 victory at Shepwell Wanderers.

Elsewhere in Division One, Jacob and Jayden McAlla each bagged a brace as Vybez Warstones Wanderers defeated Belgrade 7-2.

Dom Feron, Jordan Bradley and Tom Foster were also on target for for Vybez, while Antoine Julien and Warren Beards netted for Belgrade.

Connaught defeated AFC Bradmore 4-1 – Amrik Sanghera, Csaba Horvath and Dylan Sanghera (two) putting them 4-0 up before Brad Thacker-Eastment got one back late on.

Tettenhall came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with KT Wanderers in Division Two thanks to Ben Roberts and Jack Hague. KT had led at half-time through Bob Speed and Mike O’Toole.

Ryan Metcalfe and Shane Farrington put Tettenhall Athletic 2-0 up at Dynamo 50 Stile, but Durell Manhertz (two), Gobindraj Kular and Shakeel Brown-Knight came roaring back for Dynamo in a 4-2 win.

Rodney Williams and Aaron Brown fired Warstones Wanderers Wolves Nation past New Bush Athletic, 2-1, while Ashmore were 4-1 winners against Balls to Cancer. Aaron Wills (two), Dab Guy and Abdul Mikidam scored for Ashmore, Luke Cockburn replied for Balls to Cancer.

Viking United came from behind twice to earn a point against Ashmore Park Rangers RBL on the opening day of Division Three.

Josh Richardson opened the scoring for Viking in the first five minutes when he lobbed the onrushing keeper.

Ashmore turned it around with two quick goals from Kaylem Stacey to take the lead into half-time.

Aaron Brown equalised for Vikings with a free-kick into the top corner, but another mix up at the back gave Ashmore the lead again through Sam Clarke with 10 minutes remaining.

However, a late goal by Jordan Palmer shared the points in an entertaining season opener.

Walsall Swifts kicked off their season with a 2-1 win at AFC Wolves thanks to Jordan Winkle and Ben Styles.

And Dudley Rangers United were big winners in Division Four – triumphing 4-0 at Lonestar Hydrobolt Rangers.

Connor Edwards, Scott Fisher, Lewis Allen and Owen Woodhouse grabbed the goals.

Spartans drew 2-2 with Codsall Wanderers, whose goals were scored by Max Moore and Jai Banga – assisted by Sam Forster and Matt Vaughan.