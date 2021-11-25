Trio still flying the Beacon flag after bagging cup wins

sedgley

Despite an early setback, Widdas FC fought back to claim a 3-2 victory at Oakbourne & Coronation Football League opponents Linden Athletic.

Prolific frontman James Gadd steadied the nerves with an equaliser, before Nathan Guest fired them ahead at the break. A second-half spot-kick from John Guest opened up a comfortable lead and despite the visitors reducing the arrears, Widdas held on to book their place in the next round.

Sedgley Sporting and Blades will also join them in the hat after successes over St John’s Rangers and Solihull Red Diamonds respectively.

Two Alex Trout goals set Sporting on their way to a 5-0 win, with Leigh Edwards, Dom Thompson and Connor Stokes capping a fine performance.

Despite a goalless first half, Blades moved through the gears in the second period to see off the challenge of Solihull Red Diamonds, hitting three without reply. Lewis Worsey led the way with a double blast and Alex Clarke also found the back of the net.

CTS United were unable to raise a side for their morning kick off at Hundred Acre Reds and bowed out of the competition after having to forfeit the tie.

Sedgley Rangers remain in pole position in the Paycare Development Division, but had to survive an early scare at AFC Willenhall. Oliver Ray had given the hosts the lead before Joe Waterfield drew Rangers level before the interval. Second-half goals from Brad Ormerod, Jermelle Banner and Steven Garbutt secured their ninth win in 10 outings.

In-form Brandhall Colts sit in second place and also bagged four without reply at Sedgley & Gornal United East. Kyle Armstrong found the target twice to take his tally to 17 for the season, with Reegan Thompson and Brayden Birch also getting in on the act.

AFC Bloxwich enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 success over Lane Head Titans. The Titans, who chalked up their first league win of the season the previous weekend, had no answer to unbeaten Bloxwich who have now scored 40 goals in their first eight games. Tyler Owen-Clarke grabbed a brace with further goals for Reece Berry, Luke Oakley, Thomas Jackson, Rob Hinks and Callum Golder.

AFC Goldthorne were another side to score seven without reply as they left Bushbury Hill still searching for their first win of the campaign. Wayne Marsh helped himself to a hat-trick, but the pick of the goals came courtesy of Lee Mills and Connor Fellows who both found the target with impressive long- range efforts. Izaak Burton and a first ever goal, in his first game and with his first touch, from Ash Robbins put the icing on the cake.

‘After some frustrating recent results, we were really pleased to get back to winning ways and cap a fine performance’ said deighted Goldthorne secretary Mark Woods.

Player-secretary Jay Rawlings steered AFC Sporting Gornal to a five-star victory over Hagley United, with all five goals coming in a dominant first half. Rawlings netted twice and also hit the bar – Grant Davis, Luke Chapman and Jordan Bristow made sure of the three points that move them up to fifth in the table.

Both Liam Cullen and Tom Gwinnell were in formidable form as Gornal Rangers put Sedgley White Lions West to the sword with a crushing 12-0 win. Cullen and Gwinnell did most of the damage with four goals each. Ty Markland (two), Jacob Alexander and John Meddings made it a day to forget for the Lions.

Wombourne Athletic were indebted to goalkeeper Isaac Edwards, who saved a first-half penalty in their match with Sporting Black Country.

Neither side could find a breakthrough during 90 minutes and had to settle for a point each.

An 80th-minute penalty rescued a point for Codsall Station in their bottom-of-the-table clash with Gunmakers Arms in the Concentric Sales & Lettings Beacon Championship.

With both teams seeking their first points of the campaign, it was Jake Hindley who opened the scoring midway through the first half before Liam Davies kept his cool from 12 yards to earn his side a share of the spoils late on.

Trysull Athletic’s poor recent form continued with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Dudley Rangers United. Trailing 2-0, a Will Spruce header had given them some hope of salvaging something from the game but goals from Sam Collier, Carrick Chaney, Anton Nesbeth and Scott Fisher earned all three points for Dudley to move them up to second in the table behind leaders Claregate Park Rangers who were without a game.

There were plenty of goals on show in the three matches played in the Over-30s divisions.

Jordan Stephens was the star of the show as his treble led Down Syndrome Awareness to a 3-2 victory at Old Oak Veterans in the Mini Pro Golf Parks (Wolverley) Eastern Division. Tyrone Atkinson netted both for Old Oak, who are still searching for their first points of the season.

AFC Wulfrunians picked up their second win from three games played with a comprehensive 8-2 win over Wombourne All Stars. Martin Nicholls and Dean Fellows with the goals for the All Stars. Wulfs’ three points moved them up to third in the table.