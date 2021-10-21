Three-way battle at top as Beacon title fight starts to heat up

In the seventh group of fixtures, in the main Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship, Claregate Park Rangers boosted their early hopes of silverware with a fourth straight win to retain a 100 per cent start.

They visited CTS United, who have yet to pick up a point in three starts, and it was the hosts who showed their battling qualities by holding Claregate to a goalless first half.

However, the deadlock was finally broken on 65 minutes when Claregate top scorer Rodney Williams pounced once more to give his side a vital advantage and Ashley Brown made it 2-0 with ten minutes to go.

But United never gave up the chase and, in a clash that saw both keepers impress, Aaron Norton pulled a goal back to set up a tense finale, one that eventually saw Claregate extend their impressive start and draw level on points at the top with Widdas FC, who have played a game more.

Dudley Rangers United remain undefeated after chalking up their third win in five, hitting FC Premier U21s 6-0. Inflicting the damage for Dudley were Ty Harris, George Bentley, Olly Hartland, Adam Garmson, Kie Hourihane and Joel Collins.

While Dudley climbed to third place and a point adrift of the leading two as a result of this latest triumph, a further point adrift in fourth are unbeaten Blades FC after sinking Trysull Athletic 7-1.

Blades had this encounter tied up by half time after racing into a 4-1 lead. Goal hero Jack Hill led the charge with a fine treble, supported by the quartet of Connor Potts, Harry Woodbine, Declan Fellows and Todd Ferrier. Trysull's sole response was an own goal.

Securing their first success of the season, at the third attempt, were Sedgley Sporting who ran out worthy 4-0 victors away to basement side Gunmakers Arms. On target for Sporting were Tom Timmins, Liam Johns, Alex Trout and Jordan Kelly.

High flying Sedgley Rangers made it six wins in seven to open up a three point advantage at the head of the Paycare Development Division after running out impressive 7-2 winners at previously unbeaten neighbours Gornal Rangers.

Jermelle Banner stole the limelight for Sedgley, hitting a fine hat-trick, as Brad Ormerod (two), Joe Waterfield, and Ashley Sadler gave his great support. Tahi Markland and Tom Gwinnell replied for Gornal.

Three points down, on the same games are Brandhall Colts who moved into second spot with a closely fought 2-0 home success over AFC WIllenhall, thanks to efforts from Kyle Armstrong and substitute Reece Warmington.

AFC Sporting Gornal missed an opportunity to stay level on points with Brandhall after slipping up 2-1 at home to mid-table Sedgley & Gornal United West who had Harry Haden and Spencer Alcock securing a third league win. Luke Chapman replied for Sporting, who also missed a second half penalty!

Wombourne Athletic remain on the heels of the early front runners with a fourth league success, edging home 1-0 at AFC Goldthorne, thanks to Thomas Hartlebury's crucial first half effort.

There were second league victories for Hagley United and Sporting Black Country who both triumphed on home soil against Kewford Eagles West (2-1) and Lane Head Titans (5-3) respectively. Hagley, boosted by news signings, took the honours with goals from Junior Kaveth and Scott Hykin, with Jacob Bell replying for Kewford.

Sporting BC looked in trouble against visiting Lane Head as they trailed 3-1 against their winless opponents at the break. However, the former hit back after the interval to clinch all three points thanks to Yasin Peart (three), Ebou Touray and Connor Clifton. The replies came from Jonathan Davis (two) and Reece Wilson.

There was a welcome first point of the season for visiting Sedgley White Lions West who showed great improvement and shared four goals at mid-table outfit Sedgley & Gornal United East.

The Lions appeared to be on course for a much needed first win when leading 2-0 with five minutes remaining. Unfortunately they conceded two late goals and had to settle for a point.

Dan Creswell struck twice for United in the closing stages to deny Lions that elusive first triumph after Jake Hayfield and Daniel Woodward had put the visitors in the driving seat.

In the league's over-30s section, Daniel Benbow converted a spot kick to give Old Boys United a narrow interval lead away to Down Syndrome Awareness Vets in the Mini-