Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai has his say on Ryder Cup

The Wolverhampton-born 29-year-old lifted the Wyndham Championship in the USA last weekend – a victory which lifted him to number 22 in golf’s world rankings and putting him ahead of established European Ryder Cup stars like Matthew Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry. And while Rai believes there is still a long way to go before he can contemplate playing in golf’s top team tournament, he says the prospect is ‘amazing’.

“I mean, obviously, the the Ryder Cup would be something amazing to be a part of, but it’s also such a long way away from now,” said Rai.

“We’re still over a year away from that. And obviously a lot of things can change and a lot of it is down to how well you’re playing in the run-up to the Ryder Cup. So again, that’s such a long way away from now.”

And asked if Europe’s Ryder Cup captain had been in touch with him since his win, Rai added: “He did. He sent me a message on Monday morning, which which was very kind of him. He’s been very good to me as well over the last year, 18 months or so, I’ve spent a little bit of time with him. He’s always been very giving with his advice.”