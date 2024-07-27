Zach Banks on double joy at championships

The Shifnal Golf Club starlet set the pace after his opening round, turning for home at two-over, but then posting four birdies on a faultless back nine to finish on a two-under 71.

Boys captain Edward Muttitt-Jones (Ludlow) and 13-year-old Spring Cup winner and under-14 champion Harry Slater (Wrekin) were the best of the rest, but at five shots back, with reigning champion Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) a further shot in arrears.

And Banks tightened his grip on the trophy in the afternoon as he scored three birdies in the final seven holes to finish level par for his round and two-under overall on 144.

Slater (153) came home second, nine shots adrift of the leader, to ensure he would be runnder-up in the under-18 and under-16 competitions.

Muttitt Jones (156), Brodie Miller (157) and Charlie Boys (157) were the only other players able to maintain some momentum in the chase for the trophies on offer.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-16s kicked off their season with a 9-3 thrashing of Derbyshire at Arscott Golf Club.

They led 3.5-0.5 after the morning foursomes thanks to victories from the pairings of captain Zach Banks (Shifnal) & Harry Slater (Wrekin), Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) & Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) and Harry Bryce (Telford) & Alfie Daniels (Wrekin).

The experienced partnership of Brodie Miller (Telford) and clubmate Ben Steventon fought tooth and nail for a half.

That advantage was pressed home in the afternoon singles thanks to Banks (1up), Slater (4&2), Miller (4&2), Dirkin (1up) and Daniels (3&2), as well as a half from Roberts.

Shropshire & Herefordshire held the Centenary Texas Scramble at The Shropshire, where 20 County clubs took part, but the winning score was a nett 54 by the Horsehay Village team.

Bridgnorth (nett 55) came second, one ahead of third-placed Church Stretton (nett 56).

Midland Golf Union held the 10 Counties team of Six at the weekend at Trentham Park, where Shropshire & Herefordshire finished seventh – a three-place improvement on last year.s finish.

Jay Showell and Jack Edwards were three shots over par after 36 holes, Tom Kerr was four-over, with Harry Morris and Luke Blocksidge both five-over.

Lincolnshire were the winners with 18 under par from their five best scores.

Golf returns

Wrekin

Seniors Parton Jamieson Trophy Rd3. Division One: 1 Stephen Bagshaw 65/10; 2 Gary Wade 66/15; 3 Philip Fulloway 66/13. Division Two: 1 Tony Stanley 63/20; 2 Ian Rawlings 65/26; 3 Phill Bailey 66/25.