Midlands golfers miss out on Open qualification

Playing Final Qualifying at West Lancashire – one of four venues hosting a last chance to get to Royal Troon – Mansell came flying out of the blocks.

He led the way 14 holes into his first round, but then dropped three shots in the last four to fall back into the pack.

Aiming to qualify for his third Open after previously appearing in 2021 and 2022, Mansell then posted a level-par second round to finish in 10th – three shots outside the four qualifying spots available.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia missed out by two shots at West Lancashire.

Over at Burnham & Berrow, Ludlow’s Oliver Farr carded a three-under par 69 to sit tied for eighth after the opening round.

But he faded away to miss out on the four places available – one of which went to 2013 US Open champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose.

In total, 288 players were competing for just 16 places across four courses, with the top four on the leaderboard going through to play at Royal Troon later this month.

Staffordshire’s Robert Rock, who retired from playing full-time in 2022, had been aiming to qualify for his second major in as many months after playing in last month’s US Open, where he shot an impressive level par 70 in the opening round at Pinehurst, before falling away.

But the 47-year-old was unable to continue his form through two rounds at the Ayrshire’s Dundonald Links course.

A one under par round of 71 had Rock – from Armitage, near Rugeley – nicely poised at the halfway point but things fell away quickly at the start of his second round.

Rock, playing the back nine first, bogeyed the par four 12th to fall back to level par, before the 13th proved unlucky as he dropped a further three shots to effectively end his chances.

And after 27 holes he shook hands with playing partners Ciaran Lavery and Jacob Oakley as the trio all called it a day.

It was also a tough day at Dundonald for Shifnal Golf Club’s Craig Simmons.

The Wolverhampton-born amateur carded a 12-over par 84 in the morning and then followed it with a four-over 76 in the afternoon.