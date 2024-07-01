PGA Tour agony for Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai was denied his maiden win on the PGA Tour as Australian Cameron Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit by just one shot.
Wolverhampton-born Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai was looking for his first win on the Tour and had a share of the lead with American Akshay Bhatia heading into the final day.
But the 29-year-old shot 72, including three bogeys in a six-hole stretch, as he finished a shot behind Davis.
Rai, a two-time winner on the DP Tour, finished tied for second after his level-par final round, but it still represents his best result on the PGA Tour.
Davis was set for a potential play-off with Bhatia, but in the last grouping with Rai, missed a four-foot putt on the final hole to hand Davis his second PGA Tour title.