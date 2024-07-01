PGA Tour agony for Aaron Rai

Wolverhampton-born Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai was looking for his first win on the Tour and had a share of the lead with American Akshay Bhatia heading into the final day.

But the 29-year-old shot 72, including three bogeys in a six-hole stretch, as he finished a shot behind Davis.

Rai, a two-time winner on the DP Tour, finished tied for second after his level-par final round, but it still represents his best result on the PGA Tour.

Davis was set for a potential play-off with Bhatia, but in the last grouping with Rai, missed a four-foot putt on the final hole to hand Davis his second PGA Tour title.