Wolves Women go top after six of the best

Quick-fire goals from Beth Merrick and Amber Hughes in the opening 10 minutes helped Wolves settle into the game and go into the break with a two-goal advantage.

The Old Gold continued to threaten Jamie-Lee Bamford’s goal and played to their advantage in the second period of the game when Charlotte Greengrass, a Racheal Quigley brace and Ania Denham all found the net.

Manager Dan McNamara said: “We spoke at half-time and weren’t too pleased with the final third – our build-up play was superb, I thought some of the passages of play were outstanding and out playable at times, but we just lacked that last little bit, but we found that in the end.

“The girls got the result that they deserve and that takes us nicely into next week.

Beth Merrick (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

McNamara said his team sitting top is the ‘biggest achievement’ of his career so far, but they won’t be getting ahead of themselves.

“Let’s take away the fact that we know there are games in hand and we’ve played one more than everybody else, but that is an unbelievable achievement in itself and probably the biggest achievement of my career to date,” said the boss. “We shouldn’t be competing with clubs in this league, but we are, and we are because of good people, we are because the group are tremendous.

“They are desperate to achieve something as a group. We won’t get too carried away – we haven’t been on top for a long time, but they’ve got to enjoy it and embrace it but obviously not take anything for granted because we still have 12 league games to play.”

Elsewhere in the National League, Stourbridge won 2-1 against relegation rivals Sporting Khalsa. Daisy Clements and Gwen Morgan scored for the home side before Khalsa’s Ruby Shore netted a late consolation. The result leaves Khalsa in the relegation places as Stour move three points away from danger.

Racheal Quigley (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Albion fell 3-0 away to Stoke City and remain seventh in the division. They travel to Knowle in the FA Cup next weekend, while Khalsa visit Notts County and Wolves are away at Asfordby Amateurs.

Lye Town’s Brit Lote netted twice in their 5-2 win against Coventry Sphinx. Sian Johnson, Joella Bate and Sunya Salim also scored in a result which lifts them to fourth in West Midlands League Premier Division.

Kidderminster Harriers are two points off the top after beating Shrewsbury Town 1-0. Eloise Harris scored in the second half to keep them challenging for the title.

In West Midlands One North, Walsall Wood made it five wins from five this season with their 4-2 victory playing Newcastle Town. Goals came from Leila Burford, Georgia Cox and Athena Simpson.

Hednesford Town beat Crusaders away on penalties in the Division One Cup second round. Leigh Dugmore scored for the visitors before normal time ended 1-1. Lichfield City are out before the third round having lost 4-0 to AFC Telford United.

Despite being unbeaten in Division One North, Halesowen Town were knocked out of the cup 3-1 to Eccleshall. Kirsty Spencer scored their only goal.