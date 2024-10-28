Exclusive: FA make decision on potential charge for Wolves boss

O’Neil’s side fell victim to a last minute Manchester City winner at Molineux on October 20, when John Stones’ 95th minute header was awarded following a VAR intervention, despite the on-field officials originally chalking it off due to Bernardo Silva interfering with goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Speaking after the defeat, O’Neil insisted referees do not deliberately lean in favour of bigger teams, but believes subconsciously they are more likely to award decisions to them.

Following his comments O’Neil was asked to offer his observations to the FA, with the governing body considering charging him.