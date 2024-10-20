Wolves 1 Manchester City 2 - Report

A determined defensive performance saw Wolves frustrate the Premier League champions and Jorgen Strand Larsen’s third goal of the season handed the hosts an unlikely lead after an excellent team move.

Wolves sat back in their shape and allowed City to have the ball, but the pressure eventually told when Josko Gvardiol’s long range effort found the top corner.

Despite dominating possession, City never got into their stride as Wolves stood firm.

Having absorbed all their pressure, Wolves looked set to earn their second point of the season, until Stones rose highest at a corner to head home.

That goal was given for offside as Bernardo Silva was in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa, but referee Chris Kavanagh was called to the pitchside monitor by VAR and the goal was given, leaving Wolves furious.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to his Wolves side as he switched to a 5-3-2 formation.

Sa replaced Sam Johnstone, who was missing with a minor adductor injury, while Santi Bueno came in for Carlos Forbs.

Summer signing Pedro Lima was named in a Premier League squad for the first time, making the bench, while Hwang Hee-chan was absent with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with South Korea.

Pep Guardiola made three changes to his City side, as Stones, Savinho and Jeremy Doku came into the side.

As expected, the visitors dominated the opening five minutes of the game but Wolves, camped back in their defensive shape, defended well.

Just seven minutes into the game, a superb team move saw Wolves take the lead and send Molineux into raptures.

Nelson Semedo battles for the ball (Getty)

It started in defence as Wolves played the ball between their centre-backs, before a smart Bueno pass released Nelson Semedo. His perfect low cross found Larsen free at the back post, who tapped home.

City almost equalised instantly when Silva took aim inside the box, but Sa pulled off a magnificent instinctive save to deny him.

A poor touch and foul from Toti Gomes saw him booked as City had a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Savinho’s low shot was wasted and the follow-ups were blocked.

Wolves had a huge chance to double their lead when Matheus Cunha released Semedo through on goal. With just Ederson to beat, defender Gvardiol did enough to track back and put Semedo off, as his low effort was smothered by the goalkeeper.

Following that chance City continued to dominate possession but found it tough to find openings.

Wolves handed them some opportunities with fouls around the box, but they cleared their lines. On one occasion, Toti pulled off a fantastic clearance in front of his own goal following a Silva cross.

But City finally made their pressure pay in the 33rd minute as they found their equaliser. It came from an unlikely source in Gvardiol, who took aim from the edge of the box and found the top corner. Sa got a hand to the effort on the way, too.

Wolves celebrate their opener (Getty)

Wolves were able to see out the remaining minutes of the half, getting to the break drawing 1-1.

As the teams came out for the second half, Andre was replaced by Tommy Doyle.

The first chance of the half came when Ruben Dias took aim from distance, but Sa was once again equal to it with a strong save.

At the other end, Wolves broke forward and Cunha fired towards goal, seeing his effort flash just wide of the post.

A clear chance fell for Savinho when the ball dropped for him in the box but his effort was high and wide on his right foot.

Another chance was created when Doyle released substitute Carlos Forbs and his low cross almost found Larsen at the back post.

Pep Guardiola with Matheus Cunha (Getty)

City introduced Phil Foden and Jack Grealish off the bench, yet the visitors were still frustrated at the rigid defensive line of Wolves that continued to stand firm as the game ticked into the 75th minute.

Wolves were holding their own in defence and keeping Erling Haaland quiet, while offering a counter-attacking threat that the visitors had to be wary of.

The hosts were also keen to run the clock down and were taking their time with everything, including substitutions, as Goncalo Guedes replaced Larsen in the 79th minute.

The ball then fell for Silva in the box but his strong shot was blocked, as Wolves clung on to the stalemate.

Andre battles for the ball (Getty)

Haaland, who was struggling for any impact, found half a yard in the box but Craig Dawson did superbly well to steal the ball off him.

Former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes was introduced for City in the 86th minute and was met by loud boos.

Chants of ‘Gary O’Neil’s barmy army’ rang around Molineux, in a show of support for the head coach, as five minutes of added time were announced.

Wolves looked set to earn a point until Stones headed home from a corner in the 95th minute. There was then some respite when the goal was given for offside when Silva impeded Sa.

But VAR instructed the officials to check the monitor and the goal was given.

O’Neil, his players, staff and the home fans were left furious.

Key Moments

GOAL 7 Larsen taps home to give Wolves an early lead

GOAL 33 Gvardiol equalises from distance

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Dawson Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre (Doyle, 45), J.Gomes (Bellegarde, 90), Lemina, Cunha (Forbs, 67), Larsen (Guedes, 79).

Subs not used: Bentley, Lima, Doherty, R.Gomes, Sarabia.

Man City: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic (Nunes, 86), Gundogan, Silva, Savinho (Grealish, 73), Doku (Foden, 67), Haaland.

Subs not used: Ortega, Carson, Ake, Akanji, O’Reilly, McAtee.