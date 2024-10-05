'This is Fosun's fault! The club are a shambles - Furious Wolves fans on Brentford defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A disastrous defensive display saw Wolves lose their sixth Premier League game in seven fixtures after a remarkable six-goal first half at Brentford.

Nathan Collins headed the Bees in front against his old club just over a minute into the game before a swift Matheus Cunha equaliser.

But Wolves’ defensive errors reared their ugly heads again as Mario Lemina fouled Collins for a penalty, which Bryan Mbeumo converted.

Wolves managed to drag themselves level again through Jorgen Strand Larsen but immediately gave away another poor goal as Christian Norgaard finished.

Ethan Pinnock headed home Brentford’s fourth just before half-time to give Wolves a mountain to climb.

Wolves failed to impose themselves in the second half as Fabio Carvalho scored a late fifth.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then scored an injury time consolation for Wolves on a day the travelling fans turned on the team amid a disappointing loss.